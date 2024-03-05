SOEs, private and foreign firms all important forces in China's modernization: report

State-owned enterprises (SOEs), private enterprises and foreign-funded enterprises are all important forces in China's modernization.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs), private enterprises and foreign-funded enterprises are all important forces in China's modernization, said a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

Vowing to remain firm in deepening reform, the report said China will work to spur dynamism of all kinds of market entities. The country will build more world-class enterprises and fully implement the guidelines on facilitating the growth of the private sector and their supporting measures, the report said.

China will formulate a standard guidance to accelerate the construction of a unified national market, the report said, adding that the standardization of rules and institutions will be stepped up in property rights protection, market access, fair competition, social credit and other areas.

China will continue to reform the fiscal, taxation, and financial sectors, it said.