News / Nation

China leads global green technology innovation: study

Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0
China has made a "rapid rise" over the last 20 years to become one of the leading research nations in green technologies, German media reported on Sunday.
Xinhua
  08:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0

China has made a "rapid rise" over the last 20 years to become one of the leading research nations in green technologies, German media reported on Sunday, citing a new study by the German think-tank Bertelsmann Stiftung.

"In terms of research dynamics, no other country can keep up with China," as the country is "the most important driver of growth" in green technologies worldwide, according to the study.

In terms of world-class patents, the top 10 percent of patents for a particular technology, China is already in second place, only after the United States. The country has more than tripled its world-class patents in green technologies to 37,000 since 2017, while the share of the United States, Japan, and the European Union saw declines.

In most categories, China is among the top three research locations worldwide, but is already number one in the category "Sustainable consumables/recycling." The country has nearly doubled its global share in this category over the last five years to almost 40 percent.

Since 2006, the Chinese government's efforts to support the circular economy have led to higher resource productivity and the relative decoupling of resource consumption from gross domestic product growth, according to the study.

In particular, drinking water treatment and the recycling of batteries and fuel cells, cement recycling and the recycling of plastics, glass, paper, electronics and consumer waste were "to be highlighted as Chinese strengths," the study said.

China made the largest share of its world-class green technology patents in the field of efficient production. Above all, networked production (smart factory), efficient industrial production in the petrochemical and textile industries and digital agriculture were "of great importance."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     