Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
09:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-05 0
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, opened its second session Tuesday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
