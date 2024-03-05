News / Nation

Highlights of Chinese government work report

Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-05
The following are the highlights of the Chinese government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2024-03-05       0

The following are the highlights of the Chinese government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

— 2024 GDP growth target: around 5 percent

— Creating over 12 million jobs in urban areas

— Ratio of deficit to GDP: 3 percent

— Special-purpose bonds for local governments: 3.9 trillion yuan

— Issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds

— Launching AI Plus initiative

— Enhancing disruptive and frontier technology research

— Launching year-long program to stimulate consumption

— Investment from central government budget: 700 billion yuan

— Expanding domestic demand

— Ensuring national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises

— Working toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

— Pursuing higher-standard opening up

— Defusing risks in property, local debt, small and medium-sized financial institutions

— Ensuring both development and security

— Advancing energy revolution

— Opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference

— Upholding international fairness and justice

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
