Highlights of Chinese government work report
The following are the highlights of the Chinese government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
— 2024 GDP growth target: around 5 percent
— Creating over 12 million jobs in urban areas
— Ratio of deficit to GDP: 3 percent
— Special-purpose bonds for local governments: 3.9 trillion yuan
— Issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds
— Launching AI Plus initiative
— Enhancing disruptive and frontier technology research
— Launching year-long program to stimulate consumption
— Investment from central government budget: 700 billion yuan
— Expanding domestic demand
— Ensuring national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises
— Working toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
— Pursuing higher-standard opening up
— Defusing risks in property, local debt, small and medium-sized financial institutions
— Ensuring both development and security
— Advancing energy revolution
— Opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference
— Upholding international fairness and justice