China's national legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session
12:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-04 0
The National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Monday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.
Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the second session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session scheduled to run from March 5 to 11.
