China prosecutes over 50,000 people for telecom, online fraud in 2023

  20:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-03       0
Procuratorial organs in China prosecuted more than 50,000 people for committing telecom and online fraud in 2023, the country's top procuratorate said Sunday.
In addition, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) also confirmed that over 140,000 people who assisted in information network criminal activities were prosecuted last year.

In addition, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) also confirmed that over 140,000 people who assisted in information network criminal activities were prosecuted last year.

Procuratorial organs cooperated with the Ministry of Public Security and oversaw the handling of 13 major cross-border telecom and online fraud cases in 2023. Special campaigns targeting such activities in northern Myanmar affecting Chinese citizens were also launched.

The SPP noted that minors, senior citizens, and full-time mothers were the three types of people most likely to fall victim to such crimes, adding that more attention should be paid to educating people in these three categories.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
