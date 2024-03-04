﻿
Agenda of 2nd session of 14th National People's Congress

Xinhua
  12:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0
Xinhua
  12:37 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0

The preparatory meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress on Monday adopted the following agenda of the session:

— Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

— Review the report on the implementation of the 2023 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2024 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2024;

— Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2023 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2024, and the draft central and local budgets for 2024;

— Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council;

— Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

— Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
