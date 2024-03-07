China announces visa-free policy for 6 European countries: FM

Imaginechina

China will adopt a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg on a trial basis, starting March 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

"We hope more countries will also offer Chinese citizens visa facilitation and work with us to build fast-track networks for cross-border travels and encourage speedy resumption of international passenger flights," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

This will make it more convenient for Chinese citizens to travel abroad, and make foreign friends feel at home in China, he said.

Wang pledged cooperation with relevant authorities to promote the signing of more high-standard free trade agreements, expand the globally oriented network of free trade areas, and keep global industrial, supply, and data chains stable and unimpeded.

He stated China's readiness to well develop international cooperation platforms including the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, and optimize its business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards to provide more stable expectations and long-term benefits for investors and partners from around the world.