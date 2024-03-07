News / Nation

China announces visa-free policy for 6 European countries: FM

Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
China will adopt a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg on a trial basis, starting March 14.
Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
China announces visa-free policy for 6 European countries: FM
Imaginechina

Travelers go through an immigration check at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, Hainan Province, on February 11, 2024.

China will adopt a visa-free policy for Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg on a trial basis, starting March 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

"We hope more countries will also offer Chinese citizens visa facilitation and work with us to build fast-track networks for cross-border travels and encourage speedy resumption of international passenger flights," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

This will make it more convenient for Chinese citizens to travel abroad, and make foreign friends feel at home in China, he said.

Wang pledged cooperation with relevant authorities to promote the signing of more high-standard free trade agreements, expand the globally oriented network of free trade areas, and keep global industrial, supply, and data chains stable and unimpeded.

He stated China's readiness to well develop international cooperation platforms including the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, and optimize its business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards to provide more stable expectations and long-term benefits for investors and partners from around the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     