Chinese FM urges US to honor commitments on bilateral ties

The United States should take an objective and rational view of China's development, and match its words with actions to honor the commitments on China-US relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the country's annual legislative session, Wang said China-US relations bear on the well-being of the people of both countries, and the future of humanity and the world.

"Our position is the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping — mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," Wang said.

Noting that peaceful coexistence is the baseline, Wang said conflict and confrontation between two major countries like China and the United States would have unimaginable consequences.

The US side's wrong perception of China still persists, and the commitments it made have not been truly fulfilled, Wang said, adding that the tactics employed by the US side to suppress China are constantly changing, its list of unilateral sanctions continues to lengthen, and its groundless accusations against China have reached an inconceivable level.

"If the United States says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major country? If it gets jittery whenever it hears the word 'China,' where is its confidence as a major country? If it only wants itself to prosper but denies other countries' legitimate development, where is international fairness? If it persistently monopolizes the high end of the value chain and keeps China at the low end, where is fairness in competition?" Wang said.

"The challenge for the United States comes from itself, not from China. If the United States is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself," he noted.

China is always willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, and believes that the two sides can certainly find a proper way for two different major countries to get along in this world, Wang added.