5.5-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai, no casualties reported

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 6:06pm Thursday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 33.58 degrees north latitude and 93.01 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

There is no township within 50 km of the epicenter.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in the region, according to the county's publicity department.