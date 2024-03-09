News / Nation

Chinese lawmakers submit 298 proposals to annual legislative session

Chinese national lawmakers submitted 298 proposals to the country's annual legislative session as of Friday noon, the deadline for proposal submission at the ongoing second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The secretariat of the session said Saturday it had also received over 7,000 suggestions, criticisms and comments from NPC deputies.

While the majority of the proposals are legislative bills, lawmakers' suggestions mainly focus on developing new quality productive forces, fostering emerging and future industries, and expanding effective investment, among others.

