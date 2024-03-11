China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session
15:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-11 0
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its second session on Monday.
15:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-11 0
The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its second session on Monday.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports