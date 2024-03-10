News / Nation

Xi congratulates Zardari on election as Pakistani president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In his message, Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the two countries' iron-clad friendship is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples.

Xi noted that the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The world, Xi said, is confronted with accelerated changes unseen in a century, and the strategic significance of China-Pakistan relations has become more prominent.

The Chinese leader said he highly regards the development of China-Pakistan relations, and is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, advance practical cooperation in various fields, push for greater development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
