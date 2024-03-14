COVID-19 now dominant infectious disease in Beijing

COVID-19 is now the dominant infectious disease concern in Beijing, with the JN.1 variant being the dominant strain.

While the city reported 88,971 cases of 21 infectious diseases in February 2024, including viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, and influenza, the focus is on curbing the ongoing COVID-19 spread, the Beijing News reported on Thursday.

As influenza in Beijing has decreased to low levels while COVID-19 remains prevalent, health authorities urge citizens to maintain personal protection measures, observe social distancing, practice proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette, and ensure regular ventilation indoors.

Schools are advised to enforce health checks and absentee registration. Key populations eligible for COVID-19 are encouraged to get vaccinated.





