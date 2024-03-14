News / Nation

China-Europe freight train service connects Chinese border province, Netherlands

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0
A new international freight train route linking Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with Tilburg in the Netherlands, has been launched.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0

A new international freight train route linking Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with Tilburg in the Netherlands, has been launched, becoming the first China-Europe freight train service connecting the border province with a city in the Netherlands.

A cargo train loaded with 1,300 tons of amino acid in 55 containers departed from the station of Harbin international container center on Thursday, marking the inauguration of the service, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.

The train will travel 10,257 km via the port of Manzhouli and arrive at Tilburg in 15 days.

"Compared with sea shipping, the new cargo train service will cut short the delivery time by two-thirds with the distance shortened by half," said Liang Chuan, head of the station.

According to data, the number of China-Europe freight trains and the cargo volume they transported from and to Heilongjiang skyrocketed by 161.5 percent and 151.6 percent year on year, respectively, in the first two months of this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     