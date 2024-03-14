Chinese FM to visit New Zealand, Australia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to New Zealand and Australia from March 17 to 21.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the invitation of New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, will pay an official visit to New Zealand and Australia from March 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Thursday.

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold the seventh China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue during his visit to Australia with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, said the spokesperson.