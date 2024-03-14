News / Nation

Red Notice fugitive repatriated to China from Indonesia

A fugitive surnamed Liu was repatriated to China from Indonesia after 11 years on the run, China's Ministry of Public Security announced Thursday.
A fugitive surnamed Liu was repatriated to China from Indonesia after 11 years on the run, China's Ministry of Public Security announced Thursday.

Liu was suspected of conducting illegal fund-raising by fabricating investment projects and tricking the public into investing from April 2010 to December 2012, with large sums of money involved.

Liu fled to Indonesia in early 2013. In March that year, the public security department of Jungar Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region filed a case for investigation into Liu's acts.

In November 2014, the Interpol listed Liu as a Red Notice fugitive.

Liu was arrested by law-enforcement departments of Indonesia last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
