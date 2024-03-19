China ready to work with New Zealand to actively implement upgraded FTA: Chinese FM

China is ready to work with New Zealand to actively implement the upgraded version of the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China is ready to work with New Zealand to actively implement the upgraded version of the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

The two sides should launch negotiations on the negative list of service trade as soon as possible, so as to push bilateral cooperation to a new level, Wang said while meeting with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has been on a tour from March 17 to March 21 for an official visit to New Zealand and to Australia.

Wang said openness brings progress, while seclusion leads to backwardness. China's door to the world will open even wider, and its door to New Zealand will always be open.

Both sides should jointly safeguard free trade, oppose unilateralism and protectionism in the name of "de-risking," build an open world economy, and provide a good business environment for enterprises of the two countries, he said.

The Chinese foreign minister said China-New Zealand relations maintain a leading position among China's relations with developed countries, which is the important and unique value of this bilateral relationship.

For his part, McClay said since the establishment of diplomatic ties between New Zealand and China, the bilateral cooperation has achieved fruitful results and brought important benefits to the two peoples.

New Zealand is willing to work with China to further expand cooperation in economy, trade and other fields and facilitate personnel exchanges, McClay said.

In the face of increasing trade barriers and uncertainties in the world, the upgraded China-New Zealand FTA is an important example, he said, adding that the two sides should work together to uphold the principle of free trade and resist various protectionism and unilateral actions.

On Monday, Wang also met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters.