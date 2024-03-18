Forest fire breaks out in southwest China's Yunnan
21:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-18 0
A forest fire broke out Monday afternoon in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the local publicity department.
21:57 UTC+8, 2024-03-18 0
A forest fire broke out Monday afternoon in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the local publicity department.
Rescue forces, including over 200 firefighters, are making all-out efforts to extinguish the fire.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports