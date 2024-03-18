China regulator to ban Evergrande chair from securities market for life: state media

Chinese regulators will ban Hui Ka Yan, the chairman of distressed property giant Evergrande, from the securities market for life, state media reported Monday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission "plans to rule in favour of a lifelong ban from entering the securities market for Hui Ka Yan", state broadcaster CCTV reported.