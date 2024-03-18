News / Nation

Chinese scientists develop new treatment for tendon-bone injuries

A Chinese research team has developed a multicellular scaffold based on inorganic bioceramics for treating tendon-to-bone injuries.
Restriction of motor activity due to loss of natural structure is a major cause of decreased life quality in patients suffering from tendon-to-bone injuries.

To solve this problem, the research team, led by the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics (SIC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, combined manganese silicate (MS) nanoparticles with tendon/bone-related cells to construct an immunomodulatory multicellular scaffold to achieve integrated tendon-to-bone regeneration.

The scaffold not only demonstrated diverse biological activities in vitro, but also achieved immune regulation, multi-tissue integration regeneration and motor function recovery in a variety of animal models of rotator cuff injury.

The study provides a new concept for achieving immunomodulation and integrated regeneration of tendon-bone and other tissue interfaces, said Wu Chengtie with the SIC, who led the research.

The study was recently published in the journal Science Advances.

Source: Xinhua
