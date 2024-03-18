News / Nation

China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
China has conditions to achieve its full-year growth target of around 5 percent for 2024 via enhanced efforts, a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-18       0
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson
Xinhua

NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua tells a press conference concerning the country's economic performance in the first two months of 2024 in Beijing on Monday.

China has conditions to achieve its full-year growth target of around 5 percent for 2024 via enhanced efforts, a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Although the environment for economic development remains complex and grave, the fundamentals of the Chinese economy have continued to improve, and the positive factors driving economic recovery are accumulating and strengthening, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference concerning the country's economic performance in the first two months of 2024.

The Chinese economy was off to a solid start in the January-February period with most indicators maintaining sound momentum, which has laid a good foundation for full-year growth, Liu told the press.

She mentioned positive factors such as a more dynamic flow of economic factors like people and goods, greater market vitality, and rapid growth in new types of consumption.

Liu also expects the government's supportive policies to play a larger role in economic recovery, including a large-scale equipment renewal, trade-in of consumer goods and the issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds.

However, she noted that as external instabilities and uncertainties as well as domestic problems like the lack of effective demand remain, the foundations of economic recovery still need to be consolidated.

It is necessary to further observe the economic trend in the latter part of the year and further improve the implementation of policies, she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     