China launches nationwide crackdown on trafficking of women, children

China has launched a nationwide crackdown targeting human trafficking crimes involving women and children, deploying a special operation that will run until the end of 2024.

Authorities were instructed to actively take responsibility, carefully organize and deploy, and severely crack down on crimes of trafficking women and children in accordance with the law, according to a meeting co-held on Monday by the Ministry of Public Security on the operation.

The operation demands efforts to quickly investigate and resolve outstanding cases while severing criminal chains and rescuing abducted women and children.