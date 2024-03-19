Expressway accident reported in north China, casualties unknown

A passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall Tuesday afternoon on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in north China's Shanxi Province, with casualties yet to be confirmed.

A passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall Tuesday afternoon on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in north China's Shanxi Province, with casualties yet to be confirmed, according to the Shanxi public security bureau.

Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.