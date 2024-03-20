News / Nation

China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications

  09:39 UTC+8, 2024-03-20
China launched the new relay satellite Queqiao-2 for Earth-Moon communications from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday.
China launched a new relay satellite on Wednesday to provide Earth-Moon communications services, a key step for its future lunar exploration missions such as retrieving samples from the far side of the moon.

A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the satellite dubbed Queqiao-2, or magpie bridge-2, soared into the sky at 8:31am from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

After 24 minutes of flight, the satellite separated from the rocket, and entered the planned Earth-Moon transfer orbit with the perigee at 200 kilometers and the apogee at 420,000 kilometers. The satellite's solar panels and communications antennae were unfolded, according to the China National Space Administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
