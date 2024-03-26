Former head of Chinese Football Association sentenced to life in prison for bribery

A court in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday sentenced Chen Xuyuan, former head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), to life in prison for bribery.

China Central Television

The Huangshi Intermediate People's Court found that Chen took advantage of his various posts from 2010 to 2023, including those related to the CFA, to help others in matters regarding project contracting, investment operations, and sporting event arrangements. In return, he accepted money and valuables worth over 81 million yuan (US$11.42 million).

Chen has severely harmed the order of fair competition in the football sector and brought tremendous damage to the country's football cause, according to the court ruling.