News / Nation

Former head of Chinese Football Association sentenced to life in prison for bribery

Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
A court in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday sentenced Chen Xuyuan, former head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), to life in prison for bribery.
Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
Former head of Chinese Football Association sentenced to life in prison for bribery
China Central Television

Chen Xuyuan, former head of the Chinese Football Association, stands trial for bribery at Huangshi Intermediate People's Court in Hubei Province on January 29, 2024.

A court in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday sentenced Chen Xuyuan, former head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), to life in prison for bribery.

The Huangshi Intermediate People's Court found that Chen took advantage of his various posts from 2010 to 2023, including those related to the CFA, to help others in matters regarding project contracting, investment operations, and sporting event arrangements. In return, he accepted money and valuables worth over 81 million yuan (US$11.42 million).

Chen has severely harmed the order of fair competition in the football sector and brought tremendous damage to the country's football cause, according to the court ruling.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     