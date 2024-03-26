3 more suspects detained in connection with Moscow concert hall terrorist attack

The Moscow Basman District Court on Monday approved the detention of three more people involved in Friday's terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow.

Reuters

The Moscow Basman District Court on Monday approved the detention of three more people involved in Friday's terrorist attack at a concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow.

The detainees are members of the same family: Isroil Islomov, the father, and his two sons, Dilovar Islomov and Aminchon Islomov. They face charges of group terrorism and will be held until May 22. If convicted, they could receive life sentences.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said the Islomovs provided the terrorists with "an apartment for living, a car for transportation, and transferred funds."

According to the investigation, the Islomov brothers were drawn into the terrorist group in early 2024.

Local media reports said the Islomovs were born in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. Isroil has Tajikistani citizenship and a Russian residence permit, while both Dilovar and Aminchon are Russian nationals and work as taxi drivers.

Currently, Aminchon denies the allegations.

The Russian Federal Security Service had previously reported the arrest of 11 suspects linked to the terrorist attack, four of whom executed the assault.

Friday's terrorist attack occurred at the Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of Moscow, resulting in 139 deaths and 182 injuries to date.