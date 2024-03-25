News / Nation

Chinese, Nauruan presidents hold talks in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nauruan President David Adeang held talks in Beijing on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nauruan President David Adeang held talks in Beijing on Monday.

Xi pointed out that Nauru's political decision to adhere to the one-China principle and restore diplomatic ties with China in January is a move that conforms to the trend of history and the times.

Friendship, whenever it is started, will have a bright future. Cooperation, whatever its size, will be productive as long as it is sincere, Xi said.

Xi said China-Nauru relations have opened a new chapter in history, and China is ready to work with Nauru to create a better future of China-Nauru relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi said China welcomes Nauru as another country to sign the Belt and Road cooperation document with China.

He said China is ready to expand practical cooperation with Nauru in trade, investment and infrastructure construction, and provide assistance to Nauru for its independent and sustainable development without political strings attached.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
