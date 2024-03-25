News / Nation

Ma Ying-jeou to lead delegation of Taiwan youth to visit mainland

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, will lead a delegation of young people from Taiwan to visit the mainland from April 1 to 11.
Imaginechina

A handout photo made available by the Ma Ying-jeou office shows Ma Ying-jeou (center) waving upon his arrival at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, on March 27, 2023.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, will lead a delegation of young people from Taiwan to visit the mainland from April 1 to 11, a mainland spokesperson said on Monday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the delegation will visit Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces as well as Beijing to attend a ceremony honoring China's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, as well as other events.

Chen extended a warm welcome, voicing hopes that compatriots across the Taiwan Strait can jointly carry on the fine Chinese traditional culture, promote exchanges and cooperation in various sectors between the two sides including young people, advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and jointly promote national rejuvenation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top
     