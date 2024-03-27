Chinese mainland warns against Taiwan military's provocations
11:38 UTC+8, 2024-03-27 0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland is closely following Taiwan military's movements in Kinmen.
Any provocative move Taiwan military takes is doomed to fail, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.
