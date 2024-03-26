Former head of Chinese Athletics Association sentenced to 13 years in prison
13:40 UTC+8, 2024-03-26 0
A court in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday sentenced Yu Hongchen, former president of the Chinese Athletics Association, to 13 years in prison for taking bribes.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
