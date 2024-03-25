Tourists at Sanya fall victim to underwater photography scam

Some tourists expecting to explore the beauty beneath the waves in the beach resort of Sanya have found themselves ensnared in an illegal underwater photography racket.

Police in coastline tourist city Sanya have arrested seven people in a gang targeting tourists. The group allegedly forced underwater photos on victims by removing their oxygen masks underwater.

To unearth further illicit activities, the authorities have called on the public to provide any information related to the criminal activities of the gang.



Known as a beach resort, Sanya attracts numerous tourists and diving enthusiasts every year. However, recently revealed incidents of divers in Sanya, whose oxygen masks had been removed by strangers then only to be asked if they would like a photo taken, may send shivers down the readers' spines.

In late November 2023, a woman surnamed Zheng and her family of nine visited Sanya for a vacation. Four of her family members participated in a diving activity where they were offered a photography service for 300 yuan per person. Despite the clear refusal from three of them, they found themselves isolated under the water by staff members who then forcibly removed their masks to ask the same question, according to Jimu News.

A few minutes later, another family member of Zheng surfaced, saying "The four of them got separated by the staff member, who removed his mask and asked if he'd like a photo."

The same thing happened to Zheng's mother-in-law. They agreed to have a photo taken out of fear.

After lodging a complaint with the hotel owner, who provided the "free diving session," Zheng and her family were contacted by the diving service staff and refunded the photography fees of 900 yuan.

However, the refund came with a condition: They were not to discuss the incident publicly.

In early November 2023, another tourist, surnamed Lu, and her friends were attracted to a deep-sea swimming project near Yalong Bay. Shortly into their dive, they ascended to the surface and were pressured into agreeing to have photos taken, despite Lu's repeated refusal. The resulting pictures were so unsatisfactory that they were promptly deleted, Jimu News reported.

Following these events, and without immediate evidence to lodge complaints or report to the police, the victims chose to remain silent, not wishing to mar their vacation experience. However, with the Sanya Police's recent appeal for information on such criminal activities, victims are now stepping forward to share their experiences, hopeful that their contributions can help clamp down on these illicit operations.

Local insiders reveal that behind the police's call for information lies the issue of unlicensed operators in the high-risk sports market. These operators lure tourists with low prices and add expensive services once they are in a vulnerable position, exploiting their fear of safety to coerce them into paying for services they initially declined.

Legal expert Fu Jian, director of Zejin Law Firm in Henan Province, advised victims to report such incidents to the local police immediately. While proving coercion without direct evidence can be challenging, maintaining records related to the diving activities, such as contracts and payment receipts, can significantly aid in defending one's rights, Jimu News reported.