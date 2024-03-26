China has 384 cultural industry demonstration bases at national level

China on Tuesday named a new batch of 219 enterprises as cultural industry demonstration bases at national level, bringing the total number of such demonstration bases to 384.

China on Tuesday named a new batch of 219 enterprises as cultural industry demonstration bases at national level, bringing the total number of such demonstration bases to 384, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

As of the end of 2023, the total assets of these 384 demonstration bases reached 5.5 trillion yuan (US$775.27 billion). These enterprises had about 507,000 employees and their total gross revenue exceeded 1.3 trillion yuan by the end of last year, according to the ministry.

These demonstration bases have continued to boost innovation, made efforts in fields including the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture, and played positive parts in areas such as serving economic and social development, according to the ministry.

The ministry vowed further efforts to optimize the environment for enterprise development and improve supportive measures, thus constantly stimulating the internal momentum and innovation vitality of cultural market players.