Former senior municipal legislator of China's Shenyang stands trial for bribery

Fu Zhongwei, former chairman of the standing committee of the Shenyang municipal people's congress, stood trial for bribery at a court of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on Friday.
Fu Zhongwei, former chairman of the standing committee of the Shenyang municipal people's congress, stood trial for bribery at the Intermediate People's Court of Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Fu took undue advantage of his various positions in Liaoning Province to assist other units and individuals in matters such as business operation and case handling and accepted money and valuables worth over 64.7 million yuan (US$9.12 million) in return.

The prosecutors, the defendant, and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

In his final statement, Fu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including lawmakers, political advisers, and members of the public.

The decision will be announced in due course.

