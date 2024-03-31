Xi's article on putting people first to be published

News / Nation

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on putting the people first will be published on Monday.
An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on putting the people first will be published on Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's seventh issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

It is a collection of excerpts from Xi's relevant discourses between November 2012 and December 2023.

The article stresses that the people are the creators of history and true heroes, highlighting the original aspiration and mission of Chinese Communists to pursue happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.

Standing on the people's side represents the fundamental political stance of the CPC, and it is what distinguishes a Marxist political party from other political parties, says the article, adding that everything the Party does is to realize, safeguard, and advance the fundamental interests of the greatest possible majority of the people.

The article lauds the people as the decisive force in building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and emphasizes a people-centered development philosophy.

It is important to ensure that the gains of modernization benefit all the people fairly, says the article, calling for more notable and substantive progress in promoting common prosperity for all.

