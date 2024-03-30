House fire kills 4, injures 1 in east China
13:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-30 0
Four people were killed and one injured after a house caught fire in Xiamen City, east China's Fujian Province early on Saturday, according to the local fire rescue team.
13:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-30 0
Four people were killed and one injured after a house caught fire in Xiamen City, east China's Fujian Province early on Saturday, according to the local fire rescue team.
The fire broke out at 4:55am in Houxi Township of Jimei District and was extinguished by 5:42am
An investigation into the cause of the fire are under way.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports