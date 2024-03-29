News / Nation

Renowned Chinese writer Ma Shitu dies at 109

Ma Shitu, a renowned Chinese writer, poet, and calligrapher, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 109 due to illness.
Originally named Ma Qianmu, Ma was born in January 1915 in southwest China's Chongqing. He joined the Communist Party of China in 1938 and graduated from the National Southwestern Associated University in 1945.

He served in several roles, including chairman and honorary chairman of the Sichuan Provincial Writers Association and vice president of the Chinese Poetry Society.

Ma continued his writing career even after reaching the age of 100. He published a book at the age of 105 and another book when he was 107.

