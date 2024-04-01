Toddler dies after mom plunges him off 22nd floor: police

Police have taken away a woman believed to be shown on video throwing a child from a broken window in a high-rise building.

A 3-year-old boy died after being thrown from a window on the 22nd floor by his mother in southwest China's Chongqing on Monday morning.

A 37-year-old woman surnamed He is alleged to have suddenly gone into a frenzy at her home on the 22nd floor in Banan District in Chongqing this morning. She attacked her mother-in-law with a kitchen knife and then threw her 3-year-old child out of the window, causing the child to fall to its death, local police said.

In circulated videos, a child is seen being dragged by the woman, and hanging perilously on the outer edge of the high-rise balcony, with another child nearby. In another segment of the footage, the woman is shown throwing a child from a broken window of the high-rise building.

The mother-in-law is receiving treatment at hospital and is not in critical condition.

The mother has been taken into police custody, and the case is under further investigation.