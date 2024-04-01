News / Nation

China to see more flights in summer-autumn aviation season

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0
China's civil aviation transport will see steady growth in the summer-autumn aviation season this year.
Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-01       0

China's civil aviation transport will see steady growth in the summer-autumn aviation season this year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Sunday.

From March 31 to October 26, 188 domestic and foreign airlines plan to arrange 122,000 passenger and cargo flights per week.

In terms of international flights, 17,257 passenger and cargo flights are scheduled every week, connecting China and 70 other countries, including 51 Belt and Road partner countries.

As for domestic flights, 51 domestic airlines plan to arrange 101,536 flights in the Chinese mainland every week, an increase of 2.5 percent compared with the same aviation season in 2023.

The number of planned weekly passenger and cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong amount to 1,754, and the number of those between the mainland and Taiwan will reach 835. A total of 796 flights will be connecting the mainland and Macau, the CAAC said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     