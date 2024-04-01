China to see more flights in summer-autumn aviation season

China's civil aviation transport will see steady growth in the summer-autumn aviation season this year.

China's civil aviation transport will see steady growth in the summer-autumn aviation season this year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Sunday.

From March 31 to October 26, 188 domestic and foreign airlines plan to arrange 122,000 passenger and cargo flights per week.

In terms of international flights, 17,257 passenger and cargo flights are scheduled every week, connecting China and 70 other countries, including 51 Belt and Road partner countries.

As for domestic flights, 51 domestic airlines plan to arrange 101,536 flights in the Chinese mainland every week, an increase of 2.5 percent compared with the same aviation season in 2023.

The number of planned weekly passenger and cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong amount to 1,754, and the number of those between the mainland and Taiwan will reach 835. A total of 796 flights will be connecting the mainland and Macau, the CAAC said.