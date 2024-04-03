News / Nation

ROK-born giant panda Fu Bao returns to China

The chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, at around 7:22pm on Wednesday.
An arrival photo of the giant panda Fu Bao on Wednesday.

The chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, at around 7:22pm on Wednesday.

Fu Bao is the first giant panda that was born in the Republic of Korea to Le Bao and Ai Bao, the pandas leased by China to the country in 2016.

Following inspection by customs at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Fu Bao will be transported to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan for quarantine.

The base is fully prepared to welcome Fu Bao, according to Li Guo, deputy director of Shenshuping giant panda base under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda.

"We will determine when to make Fu Bao meet the public based on its adaptation," said Li. "Judging from past experiences, the adaptation period can range from one month to eight months, or even longer."

Fu Bao was born in July 2020. It is required that Fu Bao should return to China before reaching the age of four, according to relevant agreements signed between China and the ROK.

