Senior political advisor of Jiangxi under probe

Tang Yijun, secretary of the leading Party members group of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the committee, has been investigated for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said Tuesday.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.