China to intensify combat against organized crime in economic fields

China's top procuratorate pledged an intensified crackdown on organized crime in economic fields this year.

China's top procuratorate on Tuesday pledged an intensified crackdown on organized crime in economic fields this year, including financial lending, construction projects and market circulation.

According to the anti-organized crime office of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the clampdown will target criminal gangs that encroach on the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises and disrupt the business environment and financial order.

Those involved in acts such as illegal usury and intervention in enterprise economic disputes will face severe punishment, the office said.