Three suffer fatal apartment falls as deadly storm lashes Nanchang

Two elderly people and a child died after falling from their apartments, which were damaged due to the gale-force winds, in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province early on Sunday morning.



Four people were killed and about a dozen were injured in this severe convective weather, according to local authorities.

A man surnamed Xu, who lives on the 20th floor of Building 3 in the Weimeng Qing Shui Bay community in Nanchang, reported that around 3am on Sunday, the strong wind blew away the windows of his living room and bedroom. His 64-year-old mother and 11-year-old son, who were sleeping at the time, were blown out of the building and fell to their death.

Xu said that at the time, he and his wife were sleeping in the master bedroom with their young daughter, while his father was sleeping alone, and his mother was sleeping with his elder son. A loud noise woke him up, and he immediately checked on his family's safety, only to find that his mother and son were no longer in their room. The windows of the room were gone, and all that remained of the bed was its frame.

Forcing himself to remain calm, Xu quickly made sure his father, wife, and daughter were safe, and hiding in the bathroom, he called the police. Once the wind outside had calmed down, he went downstairs to check and witnessed a heartbreaking scene.

Xu was not the only one to experience such a tragedy. Another resident in the community surnamed Wan, who lived on the 11th floor, lost his wife.

The Nanchang City government confirmed that two incidents occurred in the Weimeng Qing Shui Bay community on Fanghu Road, Nanchang County, where three individuals were blown out of their apartments by the strong winds. At 2:58am, Liu (female, 64 years old) and Xu (male, 11) plunged from their home. At 3:22am, Wan (female, 60) also fell from her home.

No details were available on the fourth fatality and those who were injured.