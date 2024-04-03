News / Nation

Nanjing Massacre victims remembered ahead of Qingming Festival

Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Thursday is Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, a traditional Chinese festival during which people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors.
Ai Yiying (first from right), a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, attends a Qingming Festival ceremony in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 3.

Relatives of victims of the Nanjing Massacre, as well as survivors, the descendants of survivors and student representatives, on Wednesday gathered at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders to pay tribute to those who lost their lives 87 years ago.

Thursday is Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, a traditional Chinese festival during which people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors.

"My father was only 9 years old at the time. The war made him an orphan, and that painful memory stayed with him all his life," said Chang Xiaomei, whose late father was a survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, in front of a wall that bears the names of 10,665 victims.

Official figures show that there were just 36 survivors living as of early March.

The Nanjing Massacre took place when Japanese troops captured the city on December 13, 1937. Over the course of six weeks, they killed approximately 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers in what has been deemed one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

