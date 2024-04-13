﻿
News / Nation

China's SMEs see improved performance in Q1

Xinhua
  12:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0
China's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reported stronger business performance in the first three months of this year, an industry index showed.
Xinhua
  12:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-13       0

China's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reported stronger business performance in the first three months of this year, an industry index showed.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index, based on a survey of 3,000 SMEs from eight major industries, came in at 89.3 in the first quarter, up 0.2 points from the previous quarter, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.

The index rebound was a result of accelerated production after the Spring Festival, as well as increased economic momentum boosted by a raft of policies after the "two sessions," the association said in a report.

The sub-index for industrial production, real estate, and information transmission, computer services and software sectors all expanded compared with the previous quarter, while that for retail and wholesale industry remained flat.

The association cautioned the headwinds ahead amid mounting complexity, severity and uncertainty, calling for efforts to strengthen counter-cyclical and cross-cyclical adjustments of macro policies, level the playing field for enterprises of all types of ownership and fully implement measures on boosting the growth of private economy. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     