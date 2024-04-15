﻿
News / Nation

China's Tiandu satellites conduct Earth-Moon transmission, routing experiments

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0
China's communication and navigation technology test satellites, Tiandu-1 and Tiandu-2, have successfully carried out experiments on new technologies.
Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2024-04-15       0

China's communication and navigation technology test satellites, Tiandu-1 and Tiandu-2, have successfully carried out experiments on new technologies such as highly reliable Earth-Moon transmission and routing, according to Science and Technology Daily on Monday.

The telemetric data showed that the test project could effectively improve the accuracy of spacecraft in determining the lunar orbit.

The two satellites were sent into space together with the Queqiao-2 relay satellite on March 20. They entered their target circumlunar orbits on March 29 and separated on April 3.

On April 8, Tiandu-1 started flying in formation with Tiandu-2, remaining at a distance of about 200 kilometers. The two satellites operate in normal communication, stable attitude and energy balance.

They laid an important foundation for carrying out a series of communication technology test missions, according to the report, noting that Tiandu-2 has captured and sent back Earth-Moon group images.

Queqiao-2, Tiandu-1, and Tiandu-2 all use a highly elliptical lunar frozen orbit as their target orbits. This kind of orbit is stable, ensuring the spacecraft travels with minimum trajectory deviation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     