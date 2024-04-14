Heilongjiang showcases summer tourist attractions

A cool wind from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has blown into Shanghai as the province unveiled its summer tourism season featuring diversified festivals and activities.

Harbin, the capital city of the province, triggered a travel craze last winter when increasing popularity on social media platforms transformed the city into a bustling tourist destination.

Heilongjiang is not only an ice and snow destination, but also a cool summer retreat, officials with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province said in Shanghai.

The province has displayed tourism floats and tempted Shanghai residents with local signature delicacies such as Harbin sausages and Daxing'anling blueberries on Friday.

Ti Gong

This summer, Harbin has launched a series of "charming Harbin summer" activities running through October.

These will include an international beer festival and an electronic music carnival at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, the most iconic attraction of the city.

A new ice and snow pavilion is scheduled to open at the attraction in June, featuring new items like a snowflake ferris wheel and ice and snow runway show.

The classic Harbin summer concert will be held in August as well, offering a soothing feast to the ears.

In Yichun known for its signature scenery of emerald forests, a forest electronic music festival, a camping carnival and a forest beer festival will be hosted this summer.

New tourism itineraries such as forest driving and study tours will be launched.

Cooperation between China and Russia in the ice and snow economy is steadily gaining momentum.

Heihe City has resumed border tourism passport services for group tourists, who are able to travel to Russia with their passports the day of their arrival in Heihe under a mutual visa-free group tourism mechanism.

In Daxing'anling known for Mohe, the best place to watch the aurora in China, 17 activities ranging from a forest cycling race to azalea admiration and a polar marathon will be staged this summer.

Heilongjiang has a pleasant summer temperature of about 20 degrees Celsius on average and is known as a natural "oxygen bar."

Ti Gong