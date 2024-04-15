China calls for restraint after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel

A Chinese envoy on Sunday called for calm and restraint after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel over the latter's deadly assault on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Reuters

A Chinese envoy on Sunday called for calm and restraint after Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel over the latter's deadly assault on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

"China calls on relevant parties to exercise maximum calm and restraint and resolve their differences and disputes in accordance with the purposes of the UN Charter and international law to prevent further escalation," said Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

On April 1, Iran's diplomatic premises in Syria were attacked by airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian personnel and severe damage to the premises. This is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law and a breach of the sovereignty of both Syria and Iran. The attack is of an extremely vicious nature, he noted.

China expressed deep concern over Saturday's escalation. It has also noted that Iran stated that its military action was in response to Israel's aggression against its diplomatic premises and the matter can be deemed concluded, said Dai.

The ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict. It serves as another reminder that the Palestinian question remains central to the Middle East issue and bears on the peace, stability and long-term security in the region, he said.

If the flames of the Gaza conflict are allowed to continue raging, the adverse spillover is set to spread still further, making the region even more unstable. Countries and peoples in the Middle East do not want to see, nor can they afford a larger conflict or war. Therefore, the priority is implementing Security Council Resolution 2728 and securing an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, he said.

The ultimate solution is to implement the two-state solution and put an end to the vicious circle of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability of the region, he said.