Accident in NW China's metro line test leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
One person died and two others were injured after a collision of test trains on a metro line under construction in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
One person died and two others were injured after a collision of test trains on a metro line under construction in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the municipal authorities on Saturday.

The authorities said that the accident on Line 10, which is being constructed, happened at 11:50pm Thursday, due to "improper operation by field test personnel." Test vehicles had a rear-end collision, resulting in the casualties and vehicle damage.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
