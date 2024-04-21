﻿
News / Nation

Chinese police complete repatriation of over 680 gambling, scam suspects from Cambodia

Xinhua
  10:18 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0
Chinese police have completed the repatriation of over 680 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  10:18 UTC+8, 2024-04-21       0

Chinese police have completed the repatriation of over 680 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Sunday.

Two police-chartered civilian flights brought back the last batch of 135 suspects to Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, earlier on Sunday.

This marks the completion of repatriation this year as Chinese and Cambodian police launched joint operations to crack down on crimes associated with gambling and swindling, the ministry said.

The repatriation started earlier this month in batches.

In recent years, Chinese police have continuously intensified international cooperation to combat prominent crimes such as cross-border gambling and telecom scam.

This year, Chinese police have repatriated tens of thousands of such suspects from countries including Myanmar, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

The MPS vowed to maintain high pressure on such crimes, while also reminding the public to be more vigilant.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     